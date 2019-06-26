Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Worling. View Sign Service Information McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home 345 Main St Brookville , PA 15825 (814)-849-7375 Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Worling, age 73, of Clarington, Sigel area, passed away unexpectedly of a motorcycle accident in North Carolina, on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Ralph was born on September 5, 1945 in Brookville, PA. He was the son of Hannah Elizabeth (Mansfield) Worling and George Worling. Ralph was a 1963 graduate of Brookville Area High School. After graduation he entered into the United State Navy on January 31, 1964. He proudly served our country until April 30, 1968 when he was honorably discharged.

Ralph was employed as a mechanic at Owens Illinois for over 30 years. Most recently he worked for the Barnett Township in the maintenance department.

Ralph was a member of the Mt. Taber Presbyterian Church, Sigel, PA.

He loved to travel, especially on his motorcycle. If he wasn't riding, you could often find him tinkering in his garage on cars and tractors. He also enjoyed going to local car races and NASCAR races.

In his neighborhood Ralph was known for always offering a helping hand. He was a simple man that enjoyed his wings and beer and would do anything for anyone.

Ralph was survived by his three children, Devlin (John) Fronczek of Ambridge, PA, Russ (Verna Mae) Worling of Sigel, PA, and Marshall Worling of Altoona, PA, and seven grandchildren: Mason, Isaac, Jenna Ciarrochi; Blane and Bailey Worling; Nissa Watterson and Tyler Lenkerd.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Hannah Worling.

Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Ralph to the Sigel Fire Department or the Fraternal Order of the Police.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1 – 5 p.m. with a memorial service starting at 5 p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy funeral Home, ltd. 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825.

