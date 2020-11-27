Randall Eugene Kesterholt, age 65, of Galusha Road Brockway, PA; died on November 23, 2020, after a long battle with prostrate cancer.
Born on May 3, 1955, in DuBois, PA; he was the son of the late Donald and Glendora Kesterholt (Forsyth) After graduating from Jeff Tech in 1973, Randy went on to work for Brockway Glass (Owens-Illinois) for 41 years, first in the hot end and then as a quality manager. He also is known as "Ran-day the DJ" and spent many years playing country music and teaching line dancing. Randy married his childhood sweetheart , the love of his life, Melissa Bovaird in 1975 and she survives. He was a member of the Lighthouse Community Church in Brockway.
In addition to his wife he is also survived by 3 daughters: Jennifer Kesterholt, Jessica Lindemuth and Jill (Jason) Welsh all of Brockway; 6 grandchildren: Alex Lindemuth, Gabe white, Gannon Kesterholt, Emmie Lou White, Jocelyn Aiello and Ava Welsh. He is also survived by 5 siblings: Debbie (David) Benoit, Leslee (Larry) Galluzzi, Dana (Susan) Forsyth, Dean (Constance) Forsyth, Lisa Mehok and many nieces and nephews.
Randy is known for his faith in God, lawn mowing and porch sitting. But most of all he is known for his generous heart, lending a hand to anyone in need, abundance of giving and love of life and family.
Randy did not wish for any viewing or funeral as he wanted you to remember him as each of you will…full of life and love. Memorial donations may be made to the Lighthouse Community Church 732 Main Street Brockway, PA 15824 or the Brockway Vol. Hose Company PO Box 253 Brockway, PA 15824. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com