Randall Lee "Randy" Carnahan, age 63, of 3rd Avenue, Brockway, PA died on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on March 29, 1956 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of the late William and Lois Lindholm Carnahan. On October 1, 1978 he was married to Cindy Williams and she survives.
Retired, Randy had been employed at Motion Control in Ridgway for 28 years.
He was Methodist by faith.
He was a member of the Orient Club, Brockway Sportsmen's Club and the Warsaw Twp. Sportsmen's Club.
He enjoyed gardening, canning, and working on his computer. He also enjoyed watching Penn State Games with his brother and friends. Perhaps his greatest joy came from spending time with his family and friends at the river.
In addition to his wife he is also survived by a son, Ben (Rene Bell) Carnahan of Brockway; two brothers: Wesley (Sandy) Carnahan of Munderf and Barry Carnahan, also of Munderf; a sister, Diana (Sal) Marquez of Bath, N.Y.; nieces, Kristin and Becky; nephews, Donivan and Dustin and their families.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, June 26 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will be held on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Joni Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Temple Cemetery at Hazen.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on June 26, 2019