Randolph James "Randy" Taylor
1945 - 2020
Randolph James "Randy" Taylor, Sr., 75, lifetime resident of Brockport, PA, passed away peacefully on October 13th, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Celebrating a 55 year anniversary this year, Randy was married to Celeste (Inzana) Taylor. They were by each other's side through every step of life.

Randy was the father of Cindy (Taylor) Marcase, Ridgway and the late Randy Taylor, Jr.

Born on June 4th, 1945, Randy, son of Gladys Taylor, was raised by his grandparents, Ada and Everett Taylor in his Brockport home, where he lived his entire life.

Over his lifetime, Randy was one who enjoyed time with his family, organizing and setting up his extensive Lionel train collection and taking immaculate care of his home. He spent countless hours with his Hut "family" at daily meals at The Hut Family Restaurant, Brockport, PA. Randy always had a story or joke to tell. He will be missed for his sheepish grin and twinkle in his eye. He was a noble man. Randy worked at Brockway Pressed Metals, Inc. for 40 years.

Randy loved and treasured his relationship with his grandchildren of whom he was so very proud: Andy Wyant, DuBois; Jason Wyant, DuBois; Jillian Taylor, Brookville; and Nathan Taylor, Brookville. Aside from being survived by his wife, daughter, and grandchildren, Randy is also survived by his sister, Shirley Billock, of Brockway, PA.

Funeral arrangements are being made by Carlson - Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. , Brockway, PA. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 15th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 16th also at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dave Nagele officiating. Friends will be received at 10:00 a.m. on Friday until the time of the service as well. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to honor Randy through donations to Brookville Wrestling Mat Club, PO Box 175, Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
