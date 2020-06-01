Randy A. Hannigan, Age 69 of DuBois, Pa died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home.
Born on February 19, 1951 in York, Pa.
Randy was a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science. He then obtained his Master's Degree in Government Adminstration from American University.
He retired as a Vice President of Operations from AmeriGas Propane Company after over 30 years of service.
Randy, an avid sportsman enjoyed hunting and fishing, travelling with his wife, Katie. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his father, Earl W Hannigan and step-mother Audy Hannigan, his wife of 45 years, Katie Hannigan, 2 daughters , Becci Hannigan of Houston, TX and Megan Orf & her husband Joe of Wentzville, MO; 4 grandchildren, Kissinger & Zion Knott, and Helen & Lily Orf, a sister Connie "Cookie" Hannigan & her husband Marty Reed of Flagler Beach, FL.. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Cunningham Hannigan.
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020at 10 a.m. at the Treasure Lake Church with Pastor David Ginn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hahne Cancer Center and/or Penn Highlands Hospice, both at 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.