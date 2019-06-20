Guest Book View Sign Service Information Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium 211 S Main St Du Bois , PA 15801 (814)-371-2040 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium 211 S Main St Du Bois , PA 15801 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Christ the King Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Randy E. Lockitski, age 59, of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home.

Born on December 30, 1959 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of Raymond L. Lockitski and Gail J. Good. They both survive and live in DuBois, PA.

Randy made his home with Faith Miller. She survives.

He retired from Riverside Warehouse, Grocery Division after over 25 years of service.

Randy was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church. He was a past member of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and volunteered for many years with the DuBois Little League in both baseball and girls' softball. He enjoyed playing many years of softball with the Industrial and Church League of DuBois. He was a member of the "Hilltoppers" polka band, a group started by Joe Godak that was made up of a group of kids from St. Michael the Archangel.

He enjoyed turkey hunting especially spring gobbler, going to the family camp, "The Roost" in Marienville, and bow hunting.

He is survived by his two children, Jesse Lockitski & his wife Arden of DuBois, PA and Taylor Lockitski & her fiancé Brandon Palumbo of DuBois, PA, and one brother, Paul Lockitski of DuBois, PA, and his stepmother, Georgianna Lockitski.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. from Christ the King Chapel with Father Matias Quimno as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be made to Randy E. Lockitski, age 59, of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home.Born on December 30, 1959 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of Raymond L. Lockitski and Gail J. Good. They both survive and live in DuBois, PA.Randy made his home with Faith Miller. She survives.He retired from Riverside Warehouse, Grocery Division after over 25 years of service.Randy was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church. He was a past member of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and volunteered for many years with the DuBois Little League in both baseball and girls' softball. He enjoyed playing many years of softball with the Industrial and Church League of DuBois. He was a member of the "Hilltoppers" polka band, a group started by Joe Godak that was made up of a group of kids from St. Michael the Archangel.He enjoyed turkey hunting especially spring gobbler, going to the family camp, "The Roost" in Marienville, and bow hunting.He is survived by his two children, Jesse Lockitski & his wife Arden of DuBois, PA and Taylor Lockitski & her fiancé Brandon Palumbo of DuBois, PA, and one brother, Paul Lockitski of DuBois, PA, and his stepmother, Georgianna Lockitski.Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, IncA Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. from Christ the King Chapel with Father Matias Quimno as celebrant.Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.Online condolences can be made to wwwbaronickfuneralhome.com. Published in The Courier Express on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close