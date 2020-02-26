|
Randy Hannold, 67, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her daughter Cathy's home in DuBois. She was born August 19, 1952, in Springville, N.Y., the daughter of the late Clifton and Margarie (Raught) Button. Her husband, Robert "Bob" Hannold Sr., preceded her in death in 2013.
She was a graduate of Smethport High School. She was a former care nurse at DuBois Nursing Home and had enjoyed going shopping.
Randy is survived by four children: Cathy (Jerry) Smith of DuBois, Robert "Jim" (Bridey) Hannold, Jr. of Marietta, Michael (Pattie) Hannold of Troutville and Philip Hannold and friend Halona Zurenda of Punxsutawney; a sister, Rose Benjamin of Bradford; a brother, Ralph Button of Georgia; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Randy was also preceded in death by two granddaughters, one sister and two brothers.
Friends and family are asked to join for a celebration of life on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the West Liberty Baptist Church with Rev. Phil Colgan officiating. Burial will take place in Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery in Troutville.

Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 26, 2020