Randy L. Dawson, age 61, of Espyville, PA, formerly of Brookville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Meadville Medical Center in Meadville, PA.

He was born on November 1, 1957 to Wilber H. and Geraldine M. (Barnett) Dawson in Brookville, PA; Geraldine survives. He was married to Bonita (Baer) Dawson; she preceded him in death.

Randy was a member of the United States Marine Corps. He graduated from the Electronic Technology Institute. He worked for the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center for twenty years before retiring. Randy was a member of the Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church. He loved playing cards with friends and family. He enjoyed going fishing and watching movies. Randy also enjoyed reading books. He loved working with and on computers. Above all, Randy loved his family more than anything.

In addition to his mother, Geraldine, Randy is survived by four siblings: Linda D. Lemke, Wilbert H. (Debra) Dawson III, John W. Dawson, and Bonnie L (Joseph) Schaefer.

In addition to his wife and father, he is preceded in death by one sister, Geraldine M. "Peggy" Dawson.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Maplevale Rd, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing, beginning at 1 p.m., and officiated by Bishop Bryan Neal. Interment will take place at the Brookville Cemetery.

