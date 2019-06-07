Randy L. Muth, age 56, of Punxsutawney, PA died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on September 20, 1962, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Robert Muth and Florence (Lyons) Muth. His mother survives and lives in Sykesville.
Randy has worked at GKN Sintered Metals for the past 35 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and playing softball.
Randy is survived by one brother, Robert L. Muth and his wife Deborah of Rockton, PA; one sister, Diana L. Selvage and her husband Charles of DuBois, PA; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June, 9, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Burial will be in Luthersburg Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Heart Center at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Courier Express on June 7, 2019