Randy L. Muth (1962 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy L. Muth.
Service Information
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA
15801
(814)-371-2040
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Obituary
Send Flowers

Randy L. Muth, age 56, of Punxsutawney, PA died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on September 20, 1962, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Robert Muth and Florence (Lyons) Muth. His mother survives and lives in Sykesville.
Randy has worked at GKN Sintered Metals for the past 35 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and playing softball.
Randy is survived by one brother, Robert L. Muth and his wife Deborah of Rockton, PA; one sister, Diana L. Selvage and her husband Charles of DuBois, PA; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June, 9, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Burial will be in Luthersburg Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Heart Center at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on June 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.