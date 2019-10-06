|
|
Dr. Raphael Jacob Evins, 85, of DuBois, passed away on October 3, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia June 29, 1934, the son of Sylvia Labiner Evins Skale and Isadore Leonard Evins. He was preceded in death by a sister Mildred Estersohn and his parents.
In 1956, Raphael married Barbara Rosen Evins who was his love and companion of 63 years. She survives. Also surviving are three daughters, Betsy (Michael) Kline of Altoona, Ellen Dubois of New Hampshire and Julia Evins (Stuart Rehr) of Maryland. He has eight grandchildren, Asher Kline (Deena Goldstein), Evin, Issac and Andrew Dubois, Sylvie, Nathan, and Rebecca Rehr, and one great grandson Bodhi. He is survived by many loving relatives and special friends.
Raphael and Barbara grew up in Philadelphia. In 1960, pregnant with baby Betsy, they set off for an adventure to DuBois.
Raphael graduated from Temple University and became a board-certified Podiatrist and surgeon. He was the first Podiatrist at DuBois and Maple Avenue Hospitals. He was an excellent doctor and surgeon.
He volunteered with DuBois Jaycees, United Way and the Food Bank. Most of all, he was a wise and wonderful father to his girls.
In later years Ray stayed active at the YMCA exercising, swimming and playing racquetball. The racquetball court was his "happy place." He appreciated the friendship of Steve, Joe and Ang. He enjoyed nature photography, especially waterfalls. He and Barb loved travelling to national parks, Canada, and the open West. Ray skied until 81 years old and loved sailing. He loved music.
Graveside services Sunday, October 6 at 1pm at Sons of Israel Cemetery at South Ave. and 1st St, DuBois. Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of DuBois. Family suggests donations to DuBois Christ the King Manor, DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry or the DuBois Public Library. Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 6, 2019