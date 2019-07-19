Home

Rayla Jean Snyder


1985 - 2019
Rayla Jean Snyder Obituary
Rayla Jean Snyder, age 34, of DuBois, PA, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Rayla was born on June 7, 1985 in DuBois, PA to Michael Lee Snyder and the late Bobbi Jo (Clark) Snyder. She attended DuBois Area High School. Rayla had an artistic hand and enjoyed crafting, going camping and spending time with her girls. She was always the life of the party and was known for her vivacious personality.
Rayla is survived by her daughters, Madison and Mylee; her father, Michael Snyder and her stepmom, Audrey; sister, Jessica Hinderliter; brother, Michael Paul Snyder; half-sister, Desire Porrin; and an uncle, Sonny Snyder.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Bobbie Jo (Clark) Snyder; grandma, Barbara Snyder; uncle, Paul Snyder and aunt, Connie Simpson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home; 206 E. Main St. Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.
Published in The Courier Express on July 19, 2019
