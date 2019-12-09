|
Dr. Raymond William Lundberg, age 94, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away December 6, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital, Fort Lauderdale . He was born on October 10, 1925 in Jefferson County, Pa. He joined the army September 13, 1943 and served in the 3rd infantry regiment. He received numerous medals including, combat infantry medals, three Bronze Stars, two Battle Stars and the Legion of Honor from the French government. He received an honorable discharge in July 1945.
He was wed to Marian Bishop Lundberg in 1952 and soon after they began their family. He was United Methodist by religion. He attended the Penn State University at State College, Pa., and received a bachelor's degree. He then went to school at the University of Pennsylvania and received a VMD degree in Veterinary Medical Science. Upon graduation he worked for the state of Pennsylvania doing bronchitis and T.B. testing on cattle.
He then moved with family to Fort Lauderdale and established a veterinary practice from which he retired in 2010.
He was predeceased by his parents, Albin Lundberg and Louisa Bovaird Lundberg, and the following siblings: Marion Costanza, Edward Lundberg, Ruth Myers Hand, Helen Gustafson, Paul Lundberg, Dr. Quinn Lundberg Donald Lundberg, Eugene Lundberg, grandson, Jordan Morrison, and daughter, Karen Lundberg.
He will be buried at Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
He is survived by his wife Marian Lundberg of 67 years and the following children: Richard Lundberg and wife Sue of Cape Coral, Diane Morrison of Ft. Lauderdale, Lynne Lundberg and husband Tom Mahoney of Ft. Lauderdale, Jeff Lundberg and wife Dina of Bradenton, Fla., 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Dr. Clair Lundberg and one sister, Barbara Haser.
Among his interests were finance, baseball, football, hunting, fishing, coin collection and World War II history. He was a man of exceptional character, intelligence, and was caring, and devoted his life to his family. He was most committed to his fifty-four years of the practice of veterinary medicine. He was a blessing to us all and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home Tuesday, December 10, from 6 – 8 p.m. in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., at 718 S. Federal Highway.
Funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 11, at 9 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
His brother, Dr. Clair Lundberg will be the officiant of his service.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to an animal organization of your choice or Lanes Mills United Methodist Church, 362 Rattlesnake RD, Brockway, PA 15824.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 9, 2019