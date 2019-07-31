|
On Sunday, July 28, 2019, Raymond ("Ray") Wyss Neiger, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 78. He was surrounded by his family and pastor. Ray was born on February 23, 1941, in DuBois, PA to Melvin and Mary (Siple) Neiger.
Ray grew up on his family's farm in Brockway, PA and graduated from Brockway High School. In 1963, Ray joined the newly formed U.S. Peace Corps where he served in Panama assisting farmers and forging lifelong friendships. Following his time in the Peace Corps, Ray served honorably in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. After his time in Vietnam, Ray returned to Pennsylvania where he attended Penn State University and earned a degree in Agricultural Economics. In the summer of 1969, Ray married his wife and best friend, Michaelyn (Lieb) Neiger. Shortly after the birth of their second child, Ray and Michaelyn returned to the family farm in Brockway, PA, where they lived together until his passing. Ray was an active and loved member of the Brockway community. He enjoyed his work as a rural letter carrier for the US Postal Service until he retired in 2001. Ray was a devoted member of Lanes Mills United Methodist Church, where he volunteered to do good in the world. Ray was a member of Parson-Marnatti American Legion Post 95, where he served in several capacities including Color Guard and Commander. He and his wife enjoyed performing together with the Village Voices.
Ray loved spending time on his farm, where he could be found riding his tractors and four wheelers, having long chats on the porch with his family, playing with his grandkids and always looking forward to the next project.
He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Michaelyn Paulette (Lieb) Neiger; his sister, Ruth (Neiger) Lines; his daughter, Tara (Neiger) Glosser and her husband Steve Glosser; his sons, Mark Neiger and his wife Jessica (Andreozzi) Neiger, David Neiger and his wife Laura Hutchings, and James Neiger and his wife Ashley (Simpson) Neiger; grandchildren Roman Neiger, Cove Neiger and August Neiger; and many close friends at Lanes Mills Church and in the Brockway community.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home in Brockway, PA and from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday, August 2 at Lanes Mills United Methodist Church. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 2 at 11 a.m. at Lanes Mills United Methodist Church with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded Friday morning at the church by Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion. Burial will be in the Beechwoods Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to Lanes Mills United Methodist Church, 362 Rattlesnake Rd., Brockway, PA 15824 to support missions work.
Published in The Courier Express on July 31, 2019