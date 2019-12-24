|
Rebecca Anne "Becky" Sherry, age 25, of Route 28, Brockway, Pa., died on December 22, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on April 1, 1994 in Altoona, Pa., she was the daughter of Patrick and Sandra McMullen Sherry, who survive and live in Brockway. Becky was a member at St. Tobias in Brockway. She loved music, singing, drawing, writing and playing basketball.
In addition to her parents, she is also survived by sisters Kaitlin Sherry and Jamie Sherry, a brother, Joshua Sherry, a sister, Grace Sherry and a brother, Samuel Sherry, all of Brockway. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents, James and Eileen McMullen of Ashville, Pa., and her paternal grandparents, Edwin and Lucille Sherry of Nicktown, Pa. Becky is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, December 26, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 27 at 11 a.m. at St. Tobias Church also in Brockway with Fr. Leo Gallina presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Camp Friendship in Reynoldsville, Pa., or St. Tobias Church, 1135 Hewitt Street, Brockway, PA 15824.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 24, 2019