Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Allens Mills United Methodist Church.
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Allens Mills United Methodist Church.
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Ginther
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca M. Ginther


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca M. Ginther Obituary
Rebecca M. Ginther, age 72, of Allens Mills Road, Reynoldsville, PA, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.
Born on October 18, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Charles M. and Edith Mae Hall Stahlman. On May 15, 1965 she was married to Allen C. Ginther and he preceded her in death on March 9, 2010.
Rebecca was a homemaker and provided child care for numerous families in and around the Allens Mills area for many years. She as a lifetime member of the Allens Mills United Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and growing flowers. She also was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State Nittany Lion fan.
Rebecca is survived by four sons: Jeffrey (Barbara) Ginther and Mel (Kimberly) Ginther, both of Allens Mills; Kirk Ginther of Hazen, PA and Robert "Bert" (Kathleen) Ginther of Falls Creek, PA. She is also survived by three siblings: Connie, Anna Mae and Lawrence and six grandchildren: Maria, Sophia, Jessie, Alexandria, Mallery and Jeffrey "J.J." Jr.
The family will accept visitors from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 19, at the Allens Mills United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Joni Williams and Pastor Ann Dixon officiating. Burial will be in the Beechwoods Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Allens Mills United Methodist Church, 57 Allens Mills Road, Brookville, PA 15825 or the .
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now