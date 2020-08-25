Regina B. Pappert, 84, of Bethel Park and formerly of Treasure Lake, passed away on August 20, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Eugene Pappert, loving mother of Michele Lampenfield and Pamela Walcott, beloved grandmother of Richard, Jacob and Joshua and the sister of Donald (Mary) Boyle, Edward (Joanne) Boyle, the late Joan Pring and the late Jay Boyle.
Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
. Services handled by Paul Henney Cremation & Funeral Tributes, Bethel Park. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.