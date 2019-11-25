Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church
Regina M Stoyek Obituary
Regina M. Stoyek, age 103, of Evergreen Street, DuBois, Pa., died on November 23, 2019 at Nelson's Golden Years. Born in Clymer, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John and Susanna (Korman) Madison. She was married to Joseph L. Stoyek for 21 years and he preceded her in death in December of 1973.
Regina was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church where she was a member of the Rosary-Infant of Prague Society. She was a member of the former Home Camp and Hickory Granges. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, traveling, attending musical and theatrical stage productions and socializing with her friends over a good cup of coffee. She worked as a maid/cook, telephone operator, store clerk, secretary, seamstress and sewing teacher and volunteered at the local food bank. She visited numerous U.S. states and foreign countries on three continents including The Holy Land and The Vatican.
She is survived by three children, Perry (Jill) of DuBois, Terry (Patricia) of Prattville, Ala., and Susan (Tim Dieringer) of Loudon, Tenn.; a sister, Ethel Rohrer of Chambersburg, Pa.; two grandchildren, Ryan and Evan Stoyek of DuBois and one step-granddaughter, Stacy (Michael) Lofton of Florence, Mont.
She was preceded in death by her three brothers, William, Gerald and Edward Madison.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 10:40 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.
The rosary will be prayed from St. Michael at 10:40 a.m.
Immediately following the rosary, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery.
Memorials may be placed with the DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry, 404 Liberty Blvd., DuBois, PA 15801 and/or a .
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 25, 2019
