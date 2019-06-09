Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rheva C. Chapman. View Sign Service Information Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium 211 S Main St Du Bois , PA 15801 (814)-371-2040 Send Flowers Obituary

Rheva C. Chapman, age 91, of DuBois, PA died Friday, June 7, 2019, at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born in July 31, 1927, in East Hickory, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Florence (Himes) LaShure.

She was married to George E. Chapman. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2003.

Rheva was a homemaker. She attended the First United Methodist Church in DuBois and was a member of the Gideon International Auxiliary. She enjoyed making and selling country folk art and helping her daughter at Narrows Creek Bed and Breakfast and Country Store.

Rheva is survived by her daughter, Linda Shaffer and her husband Henry of DuBois, PA; her son, Gary Chapman and his wife Sandy of Lavon, TX; five grandchildren: Joshua, Isaac, and Solomon Shaffer; and Jeremy Chapman and Stacey Deamer; nine great-grandchildren; one niece; and three nephews.

She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Naomi and Marilyn.

There will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life service for Rheva Chapman will be held at the end of July. Specifics will be announced when arrangements have been finalized.

Memorials may be placed with Won by One to Jamaica, 296 Treasure Lake, DuBois, PA 15801, and/or Rockwall Pets Animal Rescue, 308 Derrick Dr., Royce City, TX 75189.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

