Richard A. "Rick" Clark
Richard "Rick" A. Clark, age 62, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly at Clarion Hospital on August 7, 2020.

He was born on July 23, 1958, in McKeesport, Pa., to the late Fred Clark and Joan Kushner.

Rick graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1980 and just celebrated his 40th anniversary. Rick then went on to pursue medical school and graduated from Kansas City University School of Medicine and Biosciences in 2004. Rick worked for Penn Highlands DuBois as a Cardiovascular Anesthesiologist. Rick was an avid guitarist, runner, fly fisherman and scuba diver. He ran dozens of marathons. He was certified in Lifestyle Medicine and an advocate of a holistic lifestyle and plant based nutrition. Rick loved the water, beach, sunshine, and their house in Punta Gorda, FL. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarion.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Catherine Cunningham of Shippenville, and son, Ryan (Ashley) Clark of Shippenville. One brother, Gary (Debbie) Clark of Apollo, and three nephews, Justin, Kristopher and Brian. Also survived by four grandchildren, Amelia, Charlotte, Carter and Violet Clark. Rick is also survived by his special canine companions or "fur babies" Chloe and Callie.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 2 pm to 4 pm & 6 pm to 8 pm at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214. A Christian Wake Service will be held at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, with Fr. Monty Sayers presiding.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home. Due to the new orders of Gov. Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

Memorial donations may be made to the Clarion Hospital.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Published in The Courier Express from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
