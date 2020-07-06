Richard A. Ghezzi, 80, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, while a patient at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Richard was born on March 5, 1940 in Winslow Township, PA.
Per Richard's request, all services will be held privately. Final interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson County, PA. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
