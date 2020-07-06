1/1
Richard A. Ghezzi
1940 - 2020
Richard A. Ghezzi, 80, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, while a patient at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Richard was born on March 5, 1940 in Winslow Township, PA.

Per Richard's request, all services will be held privately. Final interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson County, PA. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
