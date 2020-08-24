Richard A. "Rich" Green, 70, of Game School Road Brockway, PA, died on Sunday August 23, 2020 at his residence. Born on February 15, 1950 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late John R. and Doris Ackerd Green.
He was married to Marian Wasson Green and she survives. Rich and Marian were happily married for 37 years. Rich was a 1968 graduate of the Brockway High School, and spent most of his life working at Brockway Pressed Metals where he was employed as a die setter for 37 years. After Pressed Metals closed he earned a degree in carpentry and construction. He enjoyed woodworking, especially making furniture. Rich was an avid hunter and fisherman. He attended St. Tobias Church in Brockway.
In addition to his wife he is also survived by a sister Jackie Green of DuBois.
Along with his parents he is also preceded in death by a son Erik R. Green. All services for Rich will be private at the convenience of his family. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donors choice
.