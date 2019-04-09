Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Deacon" Allessi. View Sign

Richard "Deacon" Allessi, 89, RD Punxsutawney, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at UPMC Altoona after a short illness. He was born March 10, 1930, in Soldier, the son to the late Joseph & Mary (Danvir) Allessi. On September 7, 1953 he married Shirley M. (Quashnock) Allessi, she survives.



In addition to his wife, Richard also leaves behind three children, Mary Ann Madalis of Brockway, Richard E. (Bonnie) Allessi of Wexford and James M. (Debra) Allessi of South Carolina and three grandchildren.



Richard is a 1948 graduate of Sykesville High School. He joined the US Navy and then the Navy Reserves for 6yrs. He worked for the railroad as a car man, firemen and oiler at the Punxsutawney car shops. He enjoyed the outdoors and the casino in Salamanca.



He was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Sykesville.



Besides his parents he is also preceded in death by two sisters Nancy Allessi and Grace Henry and a brother Charles Allessi.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 3-6pm and Thursday from 9:30 until 10:30am at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in Sykesville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11am at the A.B.V.M. Church in Sykesville with Rev. William Barron as celebrant. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.



