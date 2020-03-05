|
Richard B. "Dick" Lane, 95, of Williamsport, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lillian L. (Johnson) Lane.
Born Feb. 1, 1925 in DuBois, he was a son of the late James H. and Blanche M. (Bedell) Lane.
Richard was a 1947 graduate of the former Sandy Township High School in DuBois, and a 1950 graduate of the former Williamsport Technical Institute. He was a Navy veteran, and served during World War II on the U.S.S. Miami. Richard retired in 1985 from the former AVCO Lycoming after 35 years.
He attended the former Wesley United Methodist Church. Richard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved and cherished spending time playing with trains, flying kites, fishing, putting puzzles together and traveling to Florida with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who kept him young at heart.
Surviving are a son R. Douglas Lane, a daughter Linda Lee Naegely, both of Williamsport; four grandchildren, Stephen, Hollie, Melissa and Susan; a step grandson, Steven; and five great-grandchildren, Samantha, Sarah, Raymond, Taylor and Jillian.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Harry, William, Joseph and James Lane, and a sister, Frances Lyons.
A memorial service to honor the life of Richard will be held at noon Monday, March 9, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.
Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to the Williamsport Detachment #388 Marine Corps League, 507 Cemetery St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 5, 2020