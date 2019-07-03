Richard Bradley Kurten, Jr., 46, Reynoldsville, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Penn Highlands. He was born June 5, 1973, in DuBois, PA.
In addition to being a 1992 graduate of Jeff Tech, he was also a graduate of Liberty University in Virginia, where he received his bachelor's degree in psychology.
He worked as an aide for special needs children and adults.
Richard is survived by his parents, Richard "Brad" Sr. & Roberta "Birdie" (Leiberton) Kurten of Reynoldsville; one sister, Robin (Tom) Olewnick of Penfield; his niece and goddaughter, Madison Olewnick of Penfield; and his two beloved dogs, Roofis & Kirby.
He loved his family and friends more than anything.
He enjoyed gardening and bird watching and was a Steelers & Penn State Fan.
Friends will be received on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in Sykesville. A service will follow on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Brooks officiating.
In lieu of flowers family suggest donations to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Online condolences and donations can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier Express on July 3, 2019