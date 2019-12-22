|
|
|
Richard C. "Dick" Wilson, 68, of DuBois, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
There will not be a public visitation but a service of remembrance will be held Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the First United Presbyterian Church during Sunday services which start at 10:30 a.m. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday, Jan. 5, edition.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc., DuBois.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 22, 2019