Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
First United Presbyterian Church
Richard C. "Dick" Wilson

Richard C. "Dick" Wilson Obituary
Richard C. "Dick" Wilson, 68, of DuBois, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
There will not be a public visitation but a service of remembrance will be held Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the First United Presbyterian Church during Sunday services which start at 10:30 a.m. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday, Jan. 5, edition.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc., DuBois.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 22, 2019
