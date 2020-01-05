|
Richard C. "Dick" Wilson, 68, DuBois, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born November 29, 1951, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Walter and Ruth (Kite) Wilson.
On September 26, 1970, he married Peggy (Peterson) Wilson in DuBois. She survives.
Dick graduated from the DuBois Area High School. He went on to study at Southwestern University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Engineering Technology. Dick retired as a welding instructor from Triangle Tech and Global Fabrication. He was a member of First United Presbyterian Church. Dick enjoyed selling his metal works of art with others.
Dick is survived by a son, Brian Wilson, DuBois, a daughter, Heather Wilson and her husband, Michael Myter, Palmer, AK, three grandchildren, Noah, Murphy, and Beckett Wilson, AK, a sister, Bessie Gregori, DuBois, and a nephew, John Gregori, DuBois.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jack "Swede" Peterson.
A Celebration of Life service will be celebrated Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the First United Presbyterian Church during Sunday services, which begin at 10:30 a.m. LaMarr Adamson CLP will officiate. After the service, you are invited to join the family to celebrate the life of Dick Wilson from 11:30-2:30 in the downstairs social rooms. Arrangements are under the direction of the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation- Western PA Chapter, Re: Richard Wilson, 600 Waterfront Dr., Suite 223, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 5, 2020