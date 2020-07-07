Richard "Dick" D. Leach, 97, DuBois, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Christ the King Manor.
Born June 21, 1923, in Everett, PA, he was the son of the late Percy and Viola (Williams) Leach.
On February 5, 1949, he married Jane A. (Anthony) Leach in DuBois. She preceded him in death on February 22, 2017.
Dick graduated from Everett High School and went on to study at Penn State where he earned a business degree. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served his country as a PFC stationed in the South Pacific from 1943 until 1945 through the Leyte Island Campaign. Dick was a partner in Fennell and Heberling Plumbing and Heating business. He retired from teaching at the DuBois Business College. Dick was a member of the Jaffa Shrine, Masonic Garfield Lodge #559, VFW #813, and the Coudersport Consistory. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting, and spending time with his family.
Dick is survived by his three children, Richard W. (Donna) Leach, Elma, NY, Deborah (William) Fye, DuBois, and Barbara L. Leach, Carlisle, PA; five grandchildren, Thomas (Lisa) Leach, Rebecca (Patrick) Engasser, Dr. Heather Fye (Dr. Eric Baltrinic), William (Christina) Fye, and Rachael (Chris) Finland; a great-grandson, Rocco Finland, and two nephews. He was the last member of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents and wife, Dick was preceded in death by an infant sister, Joyce, a daughter-in-law, Joyce Leach, and two brothers, James and Gary Leach.
Friends and family will be received Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-7:30 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following the evening visitation, a funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. from the funeral chapel with Rev. John and Amy Godshall Miller officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Christ Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund, 875 Sunflower Dr,, DuBois or to Christ the King Manor, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois.
