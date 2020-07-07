1/1
Richard D. "Dick" Leach
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" D. Leach, 97, DuBois, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Christ the King Manor.
Born June 21, 1923, in Everett, PA, he was the son of the late Percy and Viola (Williams) Leach.
On February 5, 1949, he married Jane A. (Anthony) Leach in DuBois. She preceded him in death on February 22, 2017.
Dick graduated from Everett High School and went on to study at Penn State where he earned a business degree. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served his country as a PFC stationed in the South Pacific from 1943 until 1945 through the Leyte Island Campaign. Dick was a partner in Fennell and Heberling Plumbing and Heating business. He retired from teaching at the DuBois Business College. Dick was a member of the Jaffa Shrine, Masonic Garfield Lodge #559, VFW #813, and the Coudersport Consistory. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting, and spending time with his family.
Dick is survived by his three children, Richard W. (Donna) Leach, Elma, NY, Deborah (William) Fye, DuBois, and Barbara L. Leach, Carlisle, PA; five grandchildren, Thomas (Lisa) Leach, Rebecca (Patrick) Engasser, Dr. Heather Fye (Dr. Eric Baltrinic), William (Christina) Fye, and Rachael (Chris) Finland; a great-grandson, Rocco Finland, and two nephews. He was the last member of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents and wife, Dick was preceded in death by an infant sister, Joyce, a daughter-in-law, Joyce Leach, and two brothers, James and Gary Leach.
Friends and family will be received Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-7:30 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Following the evening visitation, a funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. from the funeral chapel with Rev. John and Amy Godshall Miller officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Christ Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund, 875 Sunflower Dr,, DuBois or to Christ the King Manor, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved