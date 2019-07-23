Home

Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
Richard Dean Oldknow


1948 - 2019
Richard Dean Oldknow Obituary
Richard Dean Oldknow, age 71, of McCain Street, Brockway, PA, died on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Clearfield, PA, on January 3, 1948, he was the son of the late Ralph and Virginia Reasinger Snyder. On May 5, 1989, he married Jane Muth and she survives. Retired, Rich had been employed at UPS for 34 years as a truck driver. He was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran serving in the first group of dog handlers based out of Eglin Air Force Base in Florida under Combat Conditions with Honor and Distinction. Rich was a member of Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion and the Vietnam Dog Handler Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his English Setter dogs Jack and Ty. His grandchildren were his greatest joy.
In addition to his wife Jane he is also survived by a son, Mark (Amy) Oldknow of Ashburn, VA; a step-daughter, Amy (Eric) O'Rourke of Brockway; a step-son, Jess Collins, also of Brockway; three sisters: Barb Milligan of Hyde, PA; Mary (Joe) Kline of Woodland, PA; Shelby Wilson of New Jersey; four brothers: Dennis (Jennifer) Snyder of Cherry Tree, PA; Jerry (Nancy) Snyder of Marstella, PA; Robert (Deanna) Snyder of Illinois and John (Becky) Snyder of Hastings, PA. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Benjamin Barber and his fiancé Marissa Cutler of Coraopolis, PA; Callie Barber of Brockway; Lydia Oldknow and Grayson Oldknow both of Ashburn, VA.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, July 23 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at 11:00 a.m., also at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Nagele officiating. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded Wednesday morning at the cemetery by Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840 or the Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on July 23, 2019
