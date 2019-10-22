|
Richard "Dick" Frank Diener, 64, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019, at his home on Seneca Trail in Brookville, PA.
He was born on March 28, 1955, to the late Henry Norman and Jane Albertine (Corbett) Diener in Brookville, PA. Dick graduated with the class of 1973, from Brookville High School. He then attended and graduated from Williamsport Community College and Triangle Tech.
On May 16, 1981, he married Nancy Sue Lemmon in Mount Pleasant, PA; she survives him.
He worked at the Brookville Hospital as a maintenance man and later became a supervisor, he also worked at Laurelbrooke Landing. He was a Clover Township Supervisor for 25 years.
Dick was a member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Summerville and a Mason with Hobah Lodge #276 in Brookville.
Dick loved the outdoors with some of his favorite activities being hunting, fishing, camping, and walking through the woods. He enjoyed cruising and vacationing with his wife and family, especially spending time with he grandchildren; he would talk football with Kyler, snuggle with Zayne, fish with Zoey and Sarah, and hunt with Paul, Don, and Heather; his grandchildren were the lights of his life. He was proud of the family's log cabin home that he built, as he loved working with wood. Dick enjoyed attending the Republican banquets, having family dinners, and he was known to have an amazing sense of humor. He will truly be missed.
In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by his two daughters, Heather (Seth) Cramer; Sarah J. Murdy; three grandchildren, Zoey Jane Murdy, Kyler Frank Cramer, Zayne Edward Cramer; four siblings, Sandra J. (Donald) Musgrave, Jean M. (Ludwig) Diener-Weaver, Paul Henry (Leah) Diener, and Kathy Elaine Diener.
In addition to his parents, Dick is preceded in passing by his sister, Ginger (Ron) Cleland. 'Family and friends will be received from 4 –8 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, corner of Weaver Rd., and Roller Coaster Rd., in Summerville, PA 15864, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Linda Chambers. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Middle Presbyterian Cemetery, 3374 PA 981, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to the ALS Association of Western, PA; Richard's Rebellion or Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 22, 2019