Service Information

Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield , PA 15849
(814)-637-5401

Visitation
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield , PA 15849

Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield , PA 15849

Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield , PA 15849

Obituary

Richard E. "Dick" McCracken, 71, of Keystone Road, Brockport, PA, died April 30, 2019 at Highland View Health Care, after a short illness. A son of the late William A. and Nellie C. (Oswalt) McCracken, he was born on March 21, 1948 in New Millport, PA.

Known locally by many as "Slip", a nickname short for "Slippery Dick the Timber Tic", given to him by some local "Timber Buyers", as he would sometimes slip around the better-funded timber buyers using his entertaining, hilarious and captivating personality to secure timber contracts.

He was a member of the Horton Sportsman's Club, Army Navy Club of Brockport, VFW of Brockway, Weedville American Legion and the Penfield Firemen's Club. Throughout his life he enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing, collecting, repairing and refinishing antiques. He valued spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them about antiques, hunting and fishing. He was a truck driver most of his life and spent many years in the logging business. He enjoyed his retirement by collecting and selling antiques at the Hazen Flea Market, working with his son doing construction and roofing jobs, and having a few (too many) Budweiser's at the local clubs. He was a well-known party-guy, enjoying music, dancing and playing the spoons alongside the bands. He was a very giving and caring person, always making it his duty to help others, even during times where he may have needed the help himself. He loved visiting people, was talkative, had the most entertaining stories and always had a smile on his face. He will be greatly missed by many.

Dick is survived by: five children, Stephanie (Donnie) Brown of Penfield, Sandie (Andy) Gardner of Weedville, Wendi Clark of Byrnedale, Rick (Shiela) McCracken of Brisbin and Leslie Litzinger of Beccaria; ten grandchildren, Samantha, Emilie, Megan, Ryan, Kaylee, Danny, Lance, Deric, Kyle and Rebekah; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty (Ron) Lockett of Curwensville and June (Chuck) Puit of Olanta.

Besides his parents, Slip was preceded in death by: a sister, Mabel "Dot" Hunt; and two brothers, Acie and Jack McCracken.

Dick lived most of his life in the Curwensville and Brisbin areas of Clearfield County and the past fifteen years in Brockport, PA.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield, PA.

Funeral services will be held, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the funeral home.

