Richard E "Dick" Moore
1944 - 2020
Richard E. "Dick" Moore, age 76, of Reynoldsville, PA, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on June 27, 1944, in Warsaw, PA, he was the son of the late Ernest and Myrtle (Roush) Moore.

On June 10, 1978, he married Linda (Greathouse) Moore. She survives.

Dick was a 1963 graduate of Brookville High School. He worked at Brockway Glass Company in the hot end for 40 years. He also owned and operated his family dairy farm.

Dick loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his family. He especially loved his grandkids and enjoyed teasing them!

He is survived by five daughters: Marjorie Tolin and husband, James; Staci Narehood and husband, Blain; Suzanne Rahalla and husband, Joseph; Arlene Bartley and husband, Carl, and Wendy Kanouff; three sons: Timothy Moore and wife, Jennifer; Patrick Sheley and wife, Brandi; and Ernest Moore; 19 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and two brothers, Robert Moore and wife, Sharon, and William Moore and wife, Linda; and one, sister Nancy Snyder and husband, James.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Merlin Moore.

There will be no public visitation and a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
