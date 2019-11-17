|
Richard J. Flick, age 90, of DuBois, Pa., died Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on June 25, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the son of the late Marie Flick.
On November 9, 1968 he married his wife of 51 years, Patricia "Pat" (Bodnar) Flick. She survives.
He was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from a position with government security in San Diego, Calif.
There will no public visitation.
Private services will be held.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019