Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Flick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Flick


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Flick Obituary
Richard J. Flick, age 90, of DuBois, Pa., died Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on June 25, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the son of the late Marie Flick.
On November 9, 1968 he married his wife of 51 years, Patricia "Pat" (Bodnar) Flick. She survives.
He was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from a position with government security in San Diego, Calif.
There will no public visitation.
Private services will be held.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -