Richard L. "Dick" Gibson, 84, of DuBois, died Saturday, April 10, 2020, at the DuBois Hospital.
Born May 28, 1935, in Rathmel, Pa., he was the son of the late Robert G. and Ruby A. (Fox) Gibson.
Dick was a truck driver for UPS until his retirement in 2000. He was previously a member of both the Reynoldsville American Legion and the Reynoldsville Fraternal Order of Eagles. He enjoyed working on antique cars.
He is survived by his son, Richard L. Gibson and his companion, Denise, of Tennessee; his daughters, Patty Lee Kulbatsky and her husband, John, of Falls Creek and April Gibson; his brother, David Gibson and his wife, Mary Lou, of Erie; his sister, Deloris A. Smith of DuBois; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Dick is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Gibson, Edwin Gibson, and Irwin "Birdie" Gibson.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted the Furlong Funeral Home, Gregory K. Furlong FD, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.
Family and friends may light a memorial candle, leave an online condolence, order flowers, or obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 14, 2020