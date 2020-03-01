|
|
Richard Lindemuth, age 80, of Hazen, Pennsylvania, died Thursday morning, February 27, 2020, surrounded by his family at his beloved home. Born November 22, 1939, in Hazen, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Jay R. and Mildred I. (Reynolds) Lindemuth.
He graduated from Brookville High School and married his childhood sweetheart, Marjorie, December 31, 1962.
Richard ("Dick" and "Puggett" by his grandchildren) worked in Freehold, N.J., Rosemount Minn., and Brockway, Pa., for Brockway Glass for 35 years until his retirement in 1995. He served his country in the Army for two years.
He loved life and focused his time working, hunting, fishing, golfing, watching nascar, and playing cards with his family and friends. He enjoyed doing woodwork making gun cabinets, mirrors and tables in his workshop. He enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Florida, Myrtle Beach, and Wyoming on his annual hunting trip.
Most of all he loved spending time with his family, Marjorie, Todd, Jennifer, Dylan and Hannah, especially his grandchildren who he loved so much. He loved listening to Dylan and his band and watching Hannah play basketball.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marjorie (Quinn) Lindemuth; along with one son and daughter-in-law; Todd and Jennifer Lindemuth, Oakdale, Pa; two grandchildren, Dylan and Hannah Lindemuth; and many loving nieces, nephews, and relatives.
In addition to his parents he is proceeded in death by two sisters, Leona Lockwood Reitz and Etta Rose Doane, and five brothers, Clarence H., Floyd R., Kenneth J., M. Dale, and Jack L.
Friends may visit with the family of Richard Lindemuth from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home, 1033 4th Ave, Brockway, PA 15824.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Nelson and Rev. Clair Lundberg officiating. Burial will follow in the Temple Cemetery at Hazen.
A memorial lunch will be held immediately after the burial at the Warsaw Township Fire Department, 6847 Route 28 N in Hazen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Warsaw Township Fire Department, and sent to 113 Saddle Ridge Dr, Oakdale, Pa. 15071.
Everyone who knew Dick knows he lived life to the fullest and loved to make people smile and laugh. He will be greatly missed by all.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 1, 2020