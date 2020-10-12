Richard "Dick" Raymond Heuser, 88, Chestnut Grove, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home in Chestnut Grove, Grampian, PA, after a lengthy illness.
Born September 27, 1932, in DuBoistown, PA, he was the son of the late Norman C. and Esther R. Sellinger.
On November 25, 1954, he married Leeanna (Murty) Heuser in Lock Haven. She survives.
Richard graduated from Jersey Shore High School and attended Beckly College. He retired from the Department of Interior as an OSM. Richard attended Bible Fellowship Church. He was an avid restorer/collector of John Deere and Allis-Chalmers tractors. Richard was active in the Susquehanna Antique Machinery Association where he served many years as president and vice president. He ran the farm tractor pulls at Susquehanna Antique for over 20 years.
In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by two sons, Scott (Bonnie) Heuser, Rockton, and Steve (Grace) Heuser, Grampian; five grandchildren, Ken (Diana) Heuser, Jennifer (John) Duttry, Chris (Rebecca) Heuser, Faith (Keith) Dancey, and Hope (John) Patterson; five great-grandchildren, Damon and Chelsea Heuser, Tristan Luzier, Leo Duttry, and Justin Gohn, and two great-great-grandchildren, Dawson Heuser and Odin Luzier.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a visitation and funeral service will be held privately with Pastor Charles Lee as officiant. Interment will be in Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000 Dept #142, Memphis, TN 38101.
