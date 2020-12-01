Richard "Sid" Thomas Dolansky Sr., age 73 of DuBois PA, a Vietnam War Veteran, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home where he resided since February 2020.
Richard was born on May 4, 1947 to Mary (Homady) Dolansky and John Dolansky which have preceded him in death. Richard was one of nine siblings. He was preceded in death by his oldest brother John and is survived by his two sisters and five brothers.
On August 7, 1971 Richard married his loving wife of 49 years, Eileen (Wargo) Dolansky, whom he is survived by. Together they have three children (Kim, Brenda and Richard Jr.) and six grandchildren (Ivy, Autumn, Jaden, Ayden, Rex and Arabella) which he is survived by.
Richard worked most of his adult life, 33 years, for Airco Speers which then became Carbide/Graphite while living in Byrnedale, PA with Eileen while they raised their family. Sometime after retiring he and his wife relocated to DuBois, PA and where they lived for approximately ten years.
Richard loved classic cars and over the years owned two of them, a Chevy Nova and a Ford Mustang, which he was proud to show off at car shows that he and Eileen enjoyed attending together. Over the years he also liked to hunt and fish when he had the opportunity.
A private service will be held.
Instead of flowers the family wishes that donations be made to either to the Dementia Society
for research at www.dementiasociety.org/
or the George D. Montgomery American Legion Post 17.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.