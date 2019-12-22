Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
815 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-1281
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
815 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
815 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Bradford Cemetery
Woodland, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Baroni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky L. Baroni


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricky L. Baroni Obituary
Ricky L. Baroni, 55, of Rockton, died on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born on July 28, 1964, in Clearfield, a son of Thomas and Carol (Fleck) Baroni of Clearfield.
Ricky was a life long machinist, being employed at Gasberre Products and most recently at Jefferson Machine. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and all other outdoor activities. One of the most important things in Ricky's life was going on adventures with his grandkids.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two children, Erin Baroni of Grampian and Kyle Baroni and wife Karson of Curwensville; four grandchildren, Madalynn, Landon, Liem and Owen; and two brothers, Tom Baroni and wife Becky of Curwensville, and Ron Baroni of Florida.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Daniel Witherow.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Curwensville on Monday, Dec. 23, at 6 p.m. with Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating. Interment will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m.
To sign the online guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -