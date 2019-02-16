Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Rita Gaspari Barger, 69, of Ormond Beach, Florida and a former resident of DuBois, Pennsylvania, died February 2, 2019 at her home following a short illness. She was born May 30, 1949 in Indiana, Pennsylvania to Clyde and Agnes Karpacs Gaspari. She attended Lucerne Mines, PA grade schools and graduated from Homer Center High School in 1967, where she was a majorette. She attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she received her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1971. She retired as an administrator in the banking and finance business. Rita was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband and companion of 47 years, Jack Barger, and her daughter, Erika Barger, both of Ormond Beach, Florida; her sister, Cindy Olechovski, Shelocta, PA and brother, Mark Gaspari, Indiana, PA; step-children, Dr. Brett Barger (Brenda), Gainesville, GA; Audra Moore, (Glenn), Haymarket, VA; and Patrick Todd Barger (Stephaney), Jacksonville, FL; nephews Jason Gaspari, Indiana, PA; Craig Olechovski, Williamsport, PA; Kevin Olechovski, Shelocta, PA; nieces, Heather Gaspari, Indiana, PA; Molly O'Bryon Welpott, DuBois, PA; and Kelly Kurtas, Douglassville, PA; eight step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and sister-in-law, Myra O'Bryon (John), DuBois, PA.

Rita's passion and the loves of her life had been her eight Scottish Terrier dogs that she owned and had never been without since 1973. She is also survived by her wheaten Scottish Terrier companion, "Reggie." Rita was a 45-year member of the Scottish Terrier Club of America, as well as an alumna of the Alpha Phi International Women's Fraternity. In her earlier years in Florida, she enjoyed spending her weekends on the beach.

Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a "Celebration of Life" at the Lohman Funeral Chapel in Ormond Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1 PM.

