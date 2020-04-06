|
Rita F. Hanzely, 90, of DuBois, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at DuBois Nursing Home. She was born January 12, 1930, in DuBois to the late Lloyd & Helen (Britton) Kriner. On June 26, 1949, she married Henry Hanzely, he preceded her in death in "2009."
She is a graduate of Sykesville High School and a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Sykesville where she was very active in the United Methodist Women's Club. She enjoyed being a member of the Card Club and Knitting Club.
Rita is survived by three children, Joseph Don (Linda) Hanzely of DuBois, Vicki Lynn (David) Niswonger of South Bend, IN, and John Robert (Susan) Hanzely of DuBois; twelve grandchildren and thirty-nine great grandchildren.
Rita was a caregiver for her brother in-law who had become a paraplegic while in the military during WWII.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in The Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church cemetery in Sykesville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of Sykesville. Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020