Robert A. "Bob" Hobba, 90, of Punxsutawney, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

He was born August 31, 1928, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Edna (Hoffer) and Albert "Tobe" Hobba.

On February 28, 1951, he married Marcella J. (Anderson) Hobba, who survives.

He was a member of the St. Peters United Church of Christ of Punxsutawney.

Bob was a graduate of the Punxsutawney High School Class of 1946.

He worked for Beverage Air in Brookville, PA, and retired after fifty years in 1992 as the Vice President/General Manager.

In addition to his wife, surviving relatives include four children, Robert G. Hobba of Punxsutawney, Gail L. Reddinger and husband Terry of Punxsutawney, Nancy H. Chelgren and husband Thomas of Punxsutawney, and Karen D. Miller and husband Todd of Treasure Lake, DuBois; six grandchildren, Kate Brantley and husband Daniel, Molly Hobba, Shaina Reddinger, Laura Chelgren, and John and Kara Miller; a great grandson Daniel Brantley III; five sisters, Arlene Wingert and husband Ronald of Minneapolis, Lillian Kendall of Punxsutawney, Lucille Campbell and husband David of Brookville, Jean Yount of Punxsutawney, and Janet Smiley and husband Joseph of Valier; two brothers, William Hobba and wife Carol of Morgantown, WV, and Richard Hobba and wife Kathy of Punxsutawney; two aunts, Helen Jordan of Punxsutawney and Florence Lewis of Meadville, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Devere Kendall and Fred Yount.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home officiated by Michele Huey.

Interment will be in Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney.

Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Hobba, to the St. Peters United Church of Christ, 203 Orchard Avenue, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

