Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church
Robert A. Johnson


1943 - 2019
Robert A. Johnson Obituary
Robert A. Johnson, age 76, of Brockport, PA, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his home.
Born on April 22, 1943, in Brockway, PA he was the son of the late Arnold H. and Margaret (Repiscak) Johnson.
He married Donna (Vesnesky) Johnson. She preceded him in death on May 26, 1980.
Robert retired from Owens Brockway after 31 years of service as a mould maker.
He was a member of Falls Creek Eagles Aerie 965 and loved to play pool. He also loved the outdoors and spending time at the Brockwayville Depot.
He is survived by two sons, Richard Johnson of Geneva on the Lake, OH and Stephen Johnson & his wife Brandi of DeGraff, OH; two daughters, Sandra Johnson & longtime companion Bill Murray of Luthersburg, PA and Susan Sandy of DuBois, PA; and six grandchildren: Corey, Stephanie, Ryan, Craig & Damian Johnson and Tyler Doane.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret "Peg" Ferguson.
There will be no public visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. from St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church with Father Leo Gallina as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Gateway Area Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
The Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on July 21, 2019
