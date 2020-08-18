Robert A. "Bob" Polito Sr. age 81 of Broad Street Brockway, Pa; died on Monday August 17, 2020 at Penn Highlands Brookville. Born on February 17, 1939 in Punxsutawney, Pa; he was the son of the late Samuel and Isabelle Zelonis Polito.
On November 8, 1997 he was married to Judith Fusco and she survives. Retired, Bob had been employed by Riverside, which later became Riverside-Penn Traffic for 51 years. He started out as a Supervisor and later becoming a Butcher/Meat Specialist. He was a member of St. Tobias Church in Brockway.
Bob enjoyed falconry, fishing, hunting and especially spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife he is also survived by 2 sons: Robert (Deanne) Polito Jr. of Butler, Pa and Randall (Jeanne) Polito of Brockport, Pa. He is also survived by Judy's children whom he thought of as his own; Dane (Marcy) Lyle, Shane (Stacy) Lyle both of Virginia and a niece Deborah Polito of San Diego, California; 6 grandchildren: Nicki (Jason) DuFour; Bobby (Nicole) Polito; Jason (Holi) Polito and Brayden, Bryce and Mia Lyle. He is also survived by 6 great grandchildren.
There will be no public visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 22 at 10AM at St. Tobias Church in Brockway with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. Burial will follow in St. Marys Cemetery in Reynoldsville.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Tobias Church 1135 Hewitt Street Brockway, Pa 15824, The Food Pantry at St. Tobias (Same address as the church) or to the charity of the donors choice
. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.