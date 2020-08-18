1/1
Robert A. "Bob" Polito
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. "Bob" Polito Sr. age 81 of Broad Street Brockway, Pa; died on Monday August 17, 2020 at Penn Highlands Brookville. Born on February 17, 1939 in Punxsutawney, Pa; he was the son of the late Samuel and Isabelle Zelonis Polito.
On November 8, 1997 he was married to Judith Fusco and she survives. Retired, Bob had been employed by Riverside, which later became Riverside-Penn Traffic for 51 years. He started out as a Supervisor and later becoming a Butcher/Meat Specialist. He was a member of St. Tobias Church in Brockway.
Bob enjoyed falconry, fishing, hunting and especially spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife he is also survived by 2 sons: Robert (Deanne) Polito Jr. of Butler, Pa and Randall (Jeanne) Polito of Brockport, Pa. He is also survived by Judy's children whom he thought of as his own; Dane (Marcy) Lyle, Shane (Stacy) Lyle both of Virginia and a niece Deborah Polito of San Diego, California; 6 grandchildren: Nicki (Jason) DuFour; Bobby (Nicole) Polito; Jason (Holi) Polito and Brayden, Bryce and Mia Lyle. He is also survived by 6 great grandchildren.
There will be no public visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 22 at 10AM at St. Tobias Church in Brockway with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. Burial will follow in St. Marys Cemetery in Reynoldsville.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Tobias Church 1135 Hewitt Street Brockway, Pa 15824, The Food Pantry at St. Tobias (Same address as the church) or to the charity of the donors choice. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved