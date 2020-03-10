|
|
Robert Allen Javens, age 87, died on March 7, 2020. Born May 22, 1932, in Beaver Falls, Pa., he was the son of the late Kenneth P. Javens and Rachel Billman Javens. He graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1950.
Bob was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the Army, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was awarded the American Spirit Medal of Honor, the Korean Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. After returning from his service, Bob married the love of his life, Peggy Fezell, on May 10, 1955.
He was a retired chem-lab technician for Babcock & Wilcox and Koppel Steel for 41 years. Bob was also a part-time salesclerk at Lisle T. Miller men's clothing for 23 years and a school bus driver for 46 years.
Bob was an active member of First Baptist Church, Beaver Falls, where he worshipped and served in various positions until his death. His most enjoyable activity and passion was singing God's music, especially as a member of "The Gospel Four Quartet" and "The Gospelaires." He enjoyed the privilege of singing with the 100-voice choir for the Pittsburgh 2000 Celebration of Praise at Mellon Arena and with the 2001 First Night Choir at Heinz Hall with the Pittsburgh Symphony. Most recently, he sang with Beaver Valley Choral Society from 2004 to 2018.
His wife, Peggy, died May 7, 2013, three days short of their 58th Anniversary. Bob was also preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth P. and Rachel Javens, sisters Kay Williams, Phyllis Lasko, and Nancy Fenchel, and brother Gary Javens. He is survived by brother Roger and sister Karen Speelman (Edward Speelman), son Robert L. (Gretchen), daughter Tammy, daughter Barbara Braden (Bill), son Christopher (Maria), grandchildren Todd and Rick Javens, Jacob and Nicole Schneider, Justin and Adam Braden and Lindsay LaRue, Christopher, Andrew, and Cristina Javens, Darik and Danielle O'Neil and 17 great grandchildren.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at 4:00PM in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 4th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. His pastor Rev. Jim Ingrid will officiate.
Member of the Veteran's Honor Guard will meet at the funeral Wednesday at 3:30PM to conduct military honors.
The family thanks Dubois Continuum of Care and Dr. Steven Graeca for their loving care of Bob during the last year of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church of Beaver Falls, 616 17th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 10, 2020