Robert E. Hepler, 88, of Falls Creek, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the DuBois Nursing Home. He was born January 21, 1932, in Elbon, Pa. He is the son of the late Albert and Julia (Yale) Hepler. He married Eleanor (Chittester) Hepler on October 14, 1955. She survives in Falls Creek.
Bob was a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He had worked for 28½ years as a potter at Jackson China in Falls Creek. He attended the Falls Creek United Methodist Church. He loved sports and enjoyed going camping. He was also a flagger for midget racing in DuBois for many years. He loved going to The Farmers Inn for dinner. He played baseball for Wolf Furniture Store in the Federation League. He was an umpire and coach for Teener League Baseball, also former football referee for midget football and high school football. He was also a Scout Leader in Falls Creek for many years.
In addition to his wife, Bob is also survived by three children, Cindy Hilliard of Brockway, Lori (Clifford) Love of Lyons, N.Y., and Robert Scott (Lisa) Hepler of Falls Creek; two sisters, Catherine ""Tinee"" (Hank) Sekula of Ashtabula, Ohio, and Julie ""Annie"" Gifford of Canada; and one brother, Joseph Zuccolotto of DuBois.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Gerald, Jack, and Donald Hepler.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, from 5-8?p.m. and also on Thursday, February 20, from 10-11?a.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois. Service will follow on Thursday, at 11?a.m. at the Funeral Home with the Rev. Edward Bach officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Beechwoods Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to favorite charities. Family would also like to give a special thanks to the DuBois Nursing Home for their excellent care they had given to Robert.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 18, 2020