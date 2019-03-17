Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert E. Richards, formerly of DuBois, PA was born January 30, 1932 to Faye (Clinton) Richards and Elmer Richards in Brockway, PA. He passed away on March 3, 2019 after a short illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, an infant son Robert E. Richards Jr. and granddaughter Camryn Elise Surman. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Marilyn Richards, brother Roger (Tommie) Richards of Brookville, daughters Debi (John) MacIntyre of DuBois and Leesburg, FL, Mary Lynne (Gary) Gentzle of Bonita Springs, FL, step-children Laura (Eric) Surman of Mars, PA , Andrew Doe of Cranberry Township, PA, Matthew (Kelly) White of DuBois, PA and Michael (Jeannie) White of Renfrew, PA, 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob graduated from Brockway High School in 1952 and went on to serve in the

He also enjoyed golfing, boating and skiing but his passion was always working and helping out a friend in any way he could.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Brookville Evangelical United Methodist Church, 30 White Street officiated by the Reverend Chuck Jack. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford PA 15090. Robert E. Richards, formerly of DuBois, PA was born January 30, 1932 to Faye (Clinton) Richards and Elmer Richards in Brockway, PA. He passed away on March 3, 2019 after a short illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, an infant son Robert E. Richards Jr. and granddaughter Camryn Elise Surman. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Marilyn Richards, brother Roger (Tommie) Richards of Brookville, daughters Debi (John) MacIntyre of DuBois and Leesburg, FL, Mary Lynne (Gary) Gentzle of Bonita Springs, FL, step-children Laura (Eric) Surman of Mars, PA , Andrew Doe of Cranberry Township, PA, Matthew (Kelly) White of DuBois, PA and Michael (Jeannie) White of Renfrew, PA, 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Bob graduated from Brockway High School in 1952 and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1952 until 1956. Upon his return he worked for Brockway Glass until he became an entrepreneur and local business owner in DuBois. Bob was a co-owner of Kruk Interiors on Long Avenue, Richards Construction Company building custom homes in Treasure Lake, co-owner of The Floor Show on DuBois Street and Mar-Rich Inc., a traffic line painting company. Bob moved to Cranberry Township, PA where he continued construction and handyman work until he retired at the age of 84.He also enjoyed golfing, boating and skiing but his passion was always working and helping out a friend in any way he could.A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Brookville Evangelical United Methodist Church, 30 White Street officiated by the Reverend Chuck Jack. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford PA 15090. Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close