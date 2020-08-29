Robert E. "Bob" Rutherford, age 94, of DuBois, Pennsylvania died peacefully in his sleep, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the DuBois Village.
Born on Nov. 12, 1925, in Bronx, N.Y., he was the son of the late Albert and Margaret (Sheridan) Rutherford.
On Feb. 14, 1954, he married Morley Ann (Highley) Rutherford. She preceded him in death on Aug. 6, 2011.
Bob was a veteran of the United States Navy having served in World War II.
He retired from the Chevron Corporation in Pittsburgh after 35 years of service as manager of Product Safety and Regulatory Compliance.
He attended the University of Missouri, where he obtained both his bachelor's of science degree in chemical engineering and his J.D. in law. He, along with his wife, were very active in the Episcopal Church in both Pittsburgh, PA and St, John, USVI.
Bob enjoyed following the stock market and was a member of the Audubon Society in St. John, as well as other numerous philanthropic organizations.
Bob is survived by his children, William Rutherford and his wife, Linda, of Kansas City, MO; Jain Rutherford of Seattle, WA; and John Rutherford and his wife, Lisa, of DuBois; one sister, Isabelle Chapman of Long Island, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Missy, Melanie, Thomas, Roxanne, Stephen and Taylor; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert and William Rutherford.
As per Bob's wishes, there will be no public visitation and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to The St. John School of the Arts, St. John, USVI @ http://stjohnschoolofthearts.org/support-sjsa/
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.