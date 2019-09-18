|
|
Robert Earl "Bob" Kearney, 71, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 in his home. Bob was born November 16, 1947 in DuBois, Pa., the son of Alexander and Rose Kearney. He was a graduate of Brockway Area High School, served his country as a proud Marine from 1966-1972 and retired from Owens-Illinois.
He is survived by his children, Robert E. Kearney Jr. of DuBois, Pa., Aliscia Calliari of Reynoldsville, Pa., and Brian A. Kearney of Johnsonburg, Pa. As well as his mother, Rose Kearney and sisters: Shirley Culpepper of Kingston, Tn., Rita (Gary) DeSalve of Palm Coast, Fl., Janet (Joe) Kessler of Brockport, Pa., and Debbie (Ed) Serafini of Brockway, Pa., four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father.
Saturday, September 21, 2019, there will be a receiving of friends and family at the Brockway Sportsmen's Club pavilion starting at 12 p.m. A memorial service and military honors to follow at 3 p.m.
Donations in Bob's name can be made to Science Care or Fresenius Kidney Care.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 18, 2019