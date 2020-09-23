Robert Edward Crawford, 67, the beloved son of Alton Rae and Clara Crawford, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.



He was born in DuBois, Pennsylvania on April 14, 1953.



Of protestant faith, he was a graduate of DuBois Area High School and was a proud Air Force veteran. He served in the Military Police during his time in the service and was an expert Marksman. As a result of this skillset, he was chosen to join the prestigious Presidential Pistol team and traveled the world extensively while competing.



After his honorable discharge from the service, he graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Criminal Administration. After graduation, he worked at the Jefferson County Jail. He retired from the PUC with PennDOT and was a previous manager at the Clearfield DMV as a driver license examiner.



He was very passionate about his role as an AFSCME Union representative, member of the American Legion Riders and Abate.



Professional and community involvement aside, he cherished family more than anything. He devoted his life to being the best father to his son James and it was his greatest life desire to lovingly care for his son and his grandchildren. He excelled at being the best father and his legacy will live on through his son.



He will also be remembered for his kind, giving nature. He always gave graciously of his time to anyone that needed help.



He is survived by his son James (Arleta) Crawford, grandchildren Aurora and Caspian Crawford, sister Helen Jean (Richard) Kitko, sister Cheryl (Richard) Douthit, brother David (Sherri) Crawford, and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents Alton Rae and Clara Crawford, his maternal and paternal grandparents, and a special aunt and uncle (Helen and Kenneth Atkinson).



The funeral will be held at the convenience of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store