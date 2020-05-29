Robert Eugene Cole Sr.
1935 - 2020
Robert Eugene Cole, Sr., age 84, passed away peacefully at his residence on May 25, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Elizabeth Flick Cole, a son, Robert Cole, Jr. and wife Kelly of Shelby, NC, a daughter, Jodi Rychcik and husband Jim of Spring Hill, FL, and four grandchildren, Bobbi-Sue Cole, Brianna Rychcik, Joshua Rychcik, and Shaelyn Rychcik.

Born in DuBois, Pennsylvania, on November 27, 1935, Robert was the son of the late Eugene Cole and Dorothy Britton Cole.

Robert was a proud veteran of the Navy and enjoyed golf with his friends. He was known for puttering around his garage where he liked to build things. Robert loved sports, especially the local highschool football team in Randolph, NY.

The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Wendover Hospice House at 953 Wendover Heights Dr, Shelby, NC 28150.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.

Published in The Courier Express from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
7044875811
