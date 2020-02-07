|
Robert G. "Bob" Dennison, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Bob was born on June 11, 1931, to the late Samuel B. and Helen (Kessler) Dennison in Reynoldsville, Pa. He graduated in 1949 from Reynoldsville High School, where he starred in football and basketball for the Bulldogs, and was also the class president. Bob then attended Pennsylvania State University and was in the ROTC program and graduated with the class of 1953 with a bachelor's in commerce and finance. He was a member of the Delta Chi Fraternity while at Penn State.
He was in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1955 and was a Combat Ready All Weather Type Interceptor Director. He was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant. Bob married Margaret Barker on June 1, 1963, in Reynoldsville, Pa.; she preceded him in passing on December 20, 2018. He was a partner in his family's Chevrolet Dealership, Dennison Brothers, Inc., that operated from 1931 to 2018. Bob was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Reynoldsville, PA. He was a longtime member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #519, and the John M. Read Masonic Lodge, # 536. Bob was a simple and quiet man, known for his quick, dry humor. He was a selfless man and would humbly preform acts of kindness for those in need.
Bob is survived by three children: Joel P. (Stacy A.) Dennison of Gibsonia, Pa.; Robin D. (Rick) McMillen of Reynoldsville, Pa.; Corey A. Dennison of Reynoldsville, Pa.; six grandchildren: Courtney (Kris Parsons) McMillen of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Brennan McMillen of Guatemala; Maitland McMillen of Reynoldsville, Pa.; Maren Dennison of Gibsonia, Pa.; Owen Dennison of Gibsonia, Pa.; Haley Dennison of Gibsonia, Pa.; two great-grandchildren, Rowan and Rory Klender of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bob is preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Jack Dennison. Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. An additional visitation will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 10 - 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Kevin Brooks. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to his granddaughter's (Brennan McMillen) nonprofit mission in Guatemala, Cosechando Felicidad, Inc., 117 Elk Lane, Williston, VT 05495. You may also donate online at www.harvestinghappiness.org.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 7, 2020